Mauritius: Measures Under the Preparedness Plan Adequate to Contain the Covid-19

19 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The measures listed under the COVID-19 preparedness plan are adequate and meet the set objectives of containing the disease, said the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, yesterday, in the National Assembly.

He was replying to a Parliamentary Question pertaining to the state of preparedness regarding the Indian and South African variants of the COVID-19 in Mauritius.

He recalled that the South-African and Indian variants are two variants among the 4,000 plus known variants of the SARS-CoV 2 virus. Regarding the Indian variant, he underlined that available data are much more scarce. The combination of two already known mutations, which are, however, not associated as at now (this is why the variant has been inappropriately referred to as a Double Mutant), might confer to the B.1.617 variant an enhanced transmissibility but this has yet to be proven on the epidemiological level, he added.

Dr Jagutpal further stated that the South African and Indian variants are detected through the RT-PCR tests. With regards the preparedness plan, he recalled that in Mauritius, the quarantine period of 14 days is imposed on every incoming passenger and they undergo three RT-PCR tests on day 0, day 7 and day 14 respectively of their quarantine period. Subject to a negative RT-PCR test, the person is allowed to leave for his/her place of residence and self-isolate for a period of 7 days following which RT-PCR test is carried out, he underlined.

He underscored that, as at date, the period of incubation of both the South African and Indian variants correspond to that applied to the other forms of the virus. The preparedness plan, he said, does not contain any particular sub-chapter on those variants as infection from these variants do not necessitate a quarantine period which is different from infections with the historical strain of the virus. The clinical management and treatment are also identical.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda Builds Link to Kenya’s Standard Gauge Rail Line
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.