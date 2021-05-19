Mauritius: Covid-19 - UK and South Africa Variants Detected in Imported Cases, Says Health Minister

press release

Overall sequencing has been successful on 166 samples and the UK variant (B.1.1.7) has been detected in two Imported cases and the SA variant (B.1.351) has been detected in nine Imported cases whereas the Indian variant is currently not present. A total of 450 positive RT-PCR stored samples was sent for variants sequencing from January 2021 to-date, out of which a first batch of 20 positive RT-PCR samples was sent to the Francis Crick Institute, London, UK, from incoming passengers on 09 January 2021.

This statement was made, yesterday, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, in the National Assembly regarding the presence of COVID-19 variants in Mauritius. He recalled that since the first variant was detected in UK in December 2020, his Ministry had solicited the assistance of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) South Africa and the Francis Crick Institute, UK, for regular monitoring of viral mutations and variants in Mauritius through COVID-19 sequencing tests conducted on positive RT-PCR stored samples referred to them. Both of these institutions, he added, are World Health Organization's collaborating centres.

Furthermore, he pointed out that from the first 20 samples sent on 09 January 2021, three samples failed sequencing and in 17 samples sequenced, the presence of the South African variant was revealed in three cases while the other 14 samples were of lineage of no concern.

Dr Jagutpal also gave a detailed breakdown of the dates the RT-PCR stored samples were sent for sequencing and are as follows:

04 February 2021, a second batch of 20 samples were sent to the NICD, South Africa, 17 were from incoming passengers and three from local cases. The report indicated that one sample failed sequencing and the remaining 19 were sequenced and revealed one UK variant and three of the SA variant, all in incoming passengers. The other 15 samples consisted of lineages not of concern;

13 March 2021, a third batch of 40 samples were sent on to the NICD, South Africa, of which seven from incoming passengers and 33 from local cases and out of which one failed sequencing and 39 samples were sequenced. These revealed one UK variant and 1 SA variant in incoming passengers. 33 local cases revealed lineage B1.1.318. This lineage is classified as a variant of interest and presently reported in 32 countries. The other four samples consist of other lineages not of concern;

28 March 2021, a fourth batch of 160 samples were sent on to the NICD, South Africa, of which 61 from incoming passengers and 99 from local cases. So far, 91 have been sequenced and three failed sequencing. Of those sequenced, two reveal the SA variant on incoming passengers and 89 from local transmission cases again reveal the presence of lineage B.1.1.318. The remaining results are still awaited.

09 May 2021, a fifth batch of 210 samples were sent to the NICD, South Africa, and results are awaited;

17 May 2021, additional batch of 40 samples have been shipped to Francis Crick Institute, London, UK, and the results are awaited while another batch of 40 samples will be sent shortly to Reunion Island for sequencing.

The Minister highlighted that sequencing results are being awaited and Variant of interest detected on majority of cases concerning local outbreak during the second wave in 2021 are the B.1.1.318, that is, 122 out of 135 samples. Number of tests which failed sequencing stands at eight and 33 samples were other lineages not of concern, he pointed out.