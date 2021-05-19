Mozambique: 22 New Covid-19 Cases, but No Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities reported on Tuesday a further 22 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, but there were no Covid-19 deaths that day.

Thus, in the past week six days have been free of Covid-19 deaths. Mozambique's total Covid-19 death toll remains 828.

According to a Health Ministry press release, since the start of the pandemic, 538,679 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,154 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, the majority were from the far south - 448 from Maputo city and 283 from Maputo province. There were also 165 tests from Inhambane, 99 from Tete, 73 from Nampula, 26 from Cabo Delgado, 25 from Sofala, 18 from Gaza, 12 from Manica, three from Zambezia and two from Niassa.

1,132 of the tests yielded negative results, and 22 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 70,485.

All the new cases reported on Thursday were Mozambican citizens, 12 were men and 10 were women. Two were children under the age of 15 and a further two were over 65 years old. 12 of the cases (54.5 per cent) were from Maputo city and province. There were also four cases from Nampula, four from Tete, one from Cabo Delgado and one from Inhambane. No positive cases were reported from any of the other five provinces.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for Tuesday was 1.9 per cent. This compares with rates of four per cent on Monday, 2.5 per cent on Sunday, three per cent on Saturday, and 2.3 per cent on Friday. It can thus be stated that, in general, positivity rates have fallen to below five per cent.

The Ministry release also reported that on Tuesday four Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (two in Sofala and two in Tete) and three new cases were admitted, all in Maputo.

As of Tuesday, 22 people were receiving medical treatment in the Covid-19 wards (down from 23 on Monday). 17 of these patients (77.2 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also two in Nampula, two in Tete and one in Zambezia. There were no patients in the Covid-19 treatment centre in the other seven provinces.

The Ministry release also announced that, in the same 24 hour period, a further 18 people were declared to be fully recovered from Covid-19 (12 in Nampula, three in Inhambane, two in Tete and one in Gaza). This brings the total number of recoveries to 68.749, or 97.5 per cent of all those diagnosed with Covid-19.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 900 on Monday to 904 on Tuesday. The geographical breakdown of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 352 (38.9 per cent of the total); Sofala, 315; Maputo province, 83; Niassa, 43; Nampula, 33; Zambezia, 22; Manica, 22; Inhambane, 18; Tete, 14; Cabo Delgado, one; and Gaza, one.