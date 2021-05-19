Mozambique: World Bank 'Will Not Abandon Mozambique'

Maputo — The World Bank's Managing Director of Operations, Axel von Trotsenburg, on Tuesday told reporters the bank "will not abandon Mozambique".

Speaking after a meeting in Paris with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, von Trotsenburg, cited by the German agency DW Africa, described terrorism as "a terrible challenge", and one of the problems most difficult to solve in terms of its impact on economies, but he promised that the World Bank's support for Mozambique "is total".

"The relationship between Mozambique and the World Bank is strong", he said, "and I think we can continue to build relations of trust and good partnership".

He stressed that any solution to the crisis caused by terrorist violence in the northern province of Cabo Delgado must be built by Mozambicans themselves.

"It's important that Mozambique finds a solution between Mozambicans", sad von Trotsenburg. "They know their own country and its dynamic, but we can give complementary support".

The jihadist groups known locally as "Al Shabaab" have been carying out raids since October 2017, and are now loosely affiliated with the self-styled "Islamic State", or ISIS. Latest estimates are that the violence has claimed over 2,500 lives, and has driven some 724,000 people from their homes.