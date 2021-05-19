Madagascar: As Famine Looms in Southern Madagascar, MSF Appeals for Massive Increase in Emergency Food Aid

press release

An immediate and massive increase in food aid is urgently needed for people in southern Madagascar, affected by an exceptionally severe malnutrition crisis which in some places borders on famine.

In some villages in Amboasary district in Anôsy region, our Doctors Without Borders (MSF) teams have found an AVERAGE OF 28 PERCENT OF CHILDREN UNDER FIVE ARE ACUTELY MALNOURISHED, ONE-THIRD OF WHOM HAVE SEVERE MALNUTRITION AND ARE THEREFORE AT HIGH RISK OF DEATH.

“We’re seeing totally destitute people who have literally nothing to eat and are teetering on the edge of survival,” says Julie Reversé, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) operations coordinator in Madagascar. “Some have had to sell their cooking utensils and don’t even have containers to fetch water.” “One alarming indicator is that the 2,200 people treated by MSF for acute malnutrition since the end of March include children under five, but also adolescents and adults,” says Reversé. According to recent figures released by Madagascar’s nutrition surveillance system, UN agencies and similar organisations operating in the region, 74,000 CHILDREN ACROSS THE SOUTHERN REGION OF MADAGASCAR ARE ACUTELY MALNOURISHED, 12,000 OF WHOM HAVE SEVERE MALNUTRITION – AN INCREASE OF 80 PERCENT compared to the last quarter of 2020. Almost 14,000 people in Amboasary, one of the worst affected districts, are now considered to be starving.

A unique combination of factors has plunged southern Madagascar into this crisis. THE WORST DROUGHT IN 30 YEARS has wreaked havoc on agriculture; sandstorms caused by deforestation have covered much of the arable land in sand, even destroying food sources such as cactus fruit, normally eaten as a very last resort. COVID-19 has also had a spill over effect on the island's economy. Related to the ensuing food shortages are a reported rise in attacks, hold-ups and thefts of livestock, property and food. Other factors include a surge in malaria infections and a lack of access to healthcare and drinking water, which have exacerbated the health situation still further.

“It’s hard to find the words to describe what I witnessed. I was told about clouds, the rain that’s stopped falling, but even more about how in the past three years people’s lives have become one long descent into hell,” says JEAN PLETINCK, AN EXPERIENCED LOGISTICIAN

WHO HAS WORKED WITH MSF FOR 28 YEARS. “In almost thirty years of working in humanitarian aid, I have rarely witnessed such extreme hardship. A life-altering experience, it is situations like these that inspire me, time and time again, to assist people so often abandoned to

their fate”.

Due to a lack of resources, food distributions by the World Food Programme (WFP) and other aid organisations are limited to half-day rations, while some affected villages are receiving no food aid at all. This is even more worrying as access to food is likely to be an even bigger issue in the coming months, with little or no harvest expected in June and the onset of the lean season in October.

A substantial effort – not only financial, but also logistical and human – is vital to ensure regular deliveries of food rations in sufficient quantities over a period of several months. Travel must be made easier for aid workers by ensuring regular flights to enter and move around the country. An entire population, spread across vast, remote areas with very little infrastructure, is in desperate need of life support, and the clock is ticking.

Since late March 2021, our teams have been screening and treating people for acute malnutrition and providing basic medical services through mobile clinics in Amboasary district. The teams are also working to improve people’s access to drinking water by distributing jerry cans, repairing hand-operated pumps and treating and transporting water drawn from the river. We are also currently gearing up to launch food distributions and scale up inpatient treatment for patients with severe acute malnutrition and associated medical complications.