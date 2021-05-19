Botswana: Kazungula Marathon On Cards

Tlokweng — Plans are underway to host the inaugural Kazungula Bridge marathon.

Event organisers hope to attract over 5 000 participants and to position Botswana regionally and internationally as a destination of choice.

Speaking to the media this week, chief executive officer of Orbet Fitness Gymn, Obert Morgan said the intention of hosting the race in the Chobe District was to tap into the benefits and rewards brought about by the newly opened bridge.

"This is a hybrid economic zone that we have to make use of. The race that we are putting in place is part of the envisaged economic transformation agenda. The economic value brought by this is huge, from the energy sector, hospitality, entertainment all the way to transportation and other sectors," he added.

He said the marathon would have various categories from the elite 42.2km marathon by professional athletes and passionate runners to the 5km fun race.

There will also be a 21km race as well as the 10km race.

Morgan said he drew inspiration from the Miami Marathon in the US where he lived and volunteered for three years.

"Because of that marathon Miami saw hotels fully booked in addition to transport operators, restaurants and shopping centres equally generating income in millions of dollars as a spill over from the marathon," he said.

He said he wanted to see the Chobe area and Botswana benefitting from the Kazungula marathon, adding that he, together with other stakeholders, were dreaming of building a brand of international standards.

Morgan applauded the support they got from government and said the partnership would be unveiled in due time.

The tentative date for registration is 1 July.

Botswana and Zambia earlier this month jointly opened the Kazungula Bridge which is composed of a roadway and a rail track over the Zambezi River that connects the two countries as well as a one-stop border post.

The bridge, which covers a distance of 923 metres, facilitates access to international markets through connectivity with major seaports and improves the efficiency of the SADC region.

Source : BOPA