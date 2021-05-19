Nigeria: Pension Assets Rise By N92 Billion to N12.34 Trillion - Pencom

19 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Francis Arinze Iloani

Pension assets, under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) have risen by N92 billion to hit N12.340 trillion in March, 2021 from the N12.248tr recorded in February, 2021.

The unaudited report on Pension Funds Industry Portfolio released by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) also showed that total Retirement Savings Account (RSA) registration jumped by 34,911 accounts to stand at 9,300,058 as at the end of March, 2021 from the 9,265,141 recorded as at the end of February, 2021.

Daily Trust recalls that pension assets dipped by N51.30bn to stand at N12.25tr in February, 2021 from the N12.299tr recorded in January, 2021.

PenCom explained that the decline of recorded in February was "mainly attributed to the depreciation in the prices of Fixed Income Securities (FISs) in the trading portfolios of the Approved Existing Schemes (AES), RSA Funds II & IV and Closed Pension Fund Administrators (CPFA), thereby creating unrealized losses on Marked to Market FISs."

The apex regulatory agency for pension matters in Nigeria also explained further, "The values of the bonds in the trading portfolios fluctuate based on supply and demand of the underlying securities as well as the outlook of the financial market."

However, the N92bn gained in March, 2021 has returned pension assets on the path of renewed growth.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.