Zimbabwe: Mai Titi Claims Sexual Assault After Tanzania Film Production Misadventure

COMEDIENNE, Mai Titi has claimed she quit her role on 'A Life to Regret' over sexual assault during the film's production in Tanzania.

This is contrary to a statement by United Kingdom-based Burundi filmmaker, Billy Jeremiah Brown that her role had been terminated over unprofessionalism.

However, BJB Films has since removed the "offending" statement from its Facebook page.

Mai Titi was set to star in the movie alongside legendary Congolese Rhumba musician, Awilo Longomba and has already been replaced by Tanzanian musician, Angel Mary Kato.

'A Life to Regret' was going to be her professional acting debut.

However, speaking on an Instagram live video, Mai Titi real name, Felistas Murata, said she decided to keep silent about her relinquishing the film contract since the time she returned to Zimbabwe three months ago.

"There is more to it, but I decided to let sleeping dogs lie, but since they want war, I can as well expose them too from sexual abuses among the actors to unpaid dues," she said.

"I am at a loss of words, maybe they are trying to tarnish my name or what. The truth of the matter is that I pulled out because of lack of professionalism from their side."

She further alleged that the film producers had used her to draw attention from a wider audience and she had not received a dime for her work on set.

"They used my brand to get the attention they wanted. We were not paid and BJB Films had no sponsors for a start. I thought it was water under the bridge after I left three months ago."

"I am a brand and I work with a constitution and contracts."

She went on to claim since Longomba's arrival on set, the actors were snubbed and described the experience as 'depressing'.

"Imagine when Awilo came, all eyes were on him, forgetting other actors. This was depressing.

"I am thinking of taking the matter to the British Embassy and exposing them. If they had sponsors and budget for the film, why did it take them long to release the film? As we speak, it is still in pre-production.

"I was told I would get all my payments before I leave Tanzania and on set, but nothing materialised.

"Now I am on my way to the British Embassy (in Harare) to tell my whole story. I think it is the right time now."