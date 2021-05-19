Nigeria: NSCDC Arrests Fake Army Captain, 13 Other Suspects

19 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) command in Borno has arrested one Abubakar Mohammed, for allegedly impersonating an army captain.

Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, the state NSCDC Commandant, said this when he addressed newsmen on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

Ibrahim said the suspects were arrested for various crimes in Maiduguri.

"The fake army captain was arrested in army uniform by a patrol team on Damboa Road, Maiduguri. He was impersonating an army captain.

"He was arrested along with one Garba Audu who equally claimed to be a member of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) attached to Sector 5.

"We also arrested one Ibrahim Mohammed, a bus driver, trying to transport a large quantity of petrol to an unknown destination.

"We also arrested one Fantami Bukar, the owner of Fantami Sachet Water Company, for using the brand name of another company," he said.

The commandant said there were growing incidents of criminals using military uniforms to commit crimes within Maiduguri, and cautioned residents on the need to be on the alert.

He said the 10 p.m. to 6a.m. curfew in Maiduguri and environs was still in place.

NAN

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.