South Africa: Sihle Zikalala's Journey Towards Ever-Greater Power Might Lead to National Stage

19 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

As power within the ANC ebbs and flows from one faction to another, the actions of some individuals can serve as a useful indicator of the shifts in this power. One such precision instrument could be Sihle Zikalala, the leader of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal and the premier of the province.

On Monday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier and leader of the ANC in that province, Sihle Zikalala, showed his apparent backing for Jacob Zuma, addressing the former president's supporters from a stage.

Up until at least halfway through 2017 Zikalala's support for Zuma appeared rock solid. Then, after Nasrec, it appeared that he was slowly moving towards the faction of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

How, then, do we read this week's actions?

To start, it is important to consider Zikalala's long history in the ANC.

In 2007, at Polokwane, he was the secretary-general of the ANC Youth League, and was one of those who objected to the use of electronic voting systems to count votes in the leadership election.

Then, he backed the wrong leader in trying to get Saki Mofokeng to succeed Fikile Mbalula as leader of the ANC Youth League in 2008, in an election that was overshadowed by the unfortunate...

