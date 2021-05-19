Nigeria: Presidential Transition Bill Passes Second Reading

The presidential transition bill, yesterday, passed through a second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill titled, "Transition and Assumption of Office Bill, 2020", sponsored by Kpam Sokpo, seeks to "provide for the procedure and ceremony for transition and assumption of the Office of the President and Vice President by the president-elect and vice president-elect."

The bill provides that after the declaration of the final results of a presidential election by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), the transition committee shall ensure that the president-elect and vice-president-elect are provided with adequate security among others.

Daily Trust reports that the bill also proposed sanctions including jail terms for breach of its provisions.

The bill reads in part, "The Committee shall ensure that the President-elect and Vice President-elect receive security briefings from the relevant national security agencies.

"The President-elect and Vice President-elect shall, in consultation with the Committee, carry out such preparations as may be necessary for the purpose of assuming office."