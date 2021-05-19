South Africa: Western Cape Government Brings Online Ten Additional Vaccination Sites

press release

The Western Cape Government has, as of yesterday, brought online 10 additional vaccination sites as part of the second phase of the vaccination programme.

On Monday, phase 2 was launched with 8 sites, of which 2 were dedicated to vaccinating healthcare workers only and 6 were dedicated to vaccinating both healthcare workers and those 60 years old and older.

Yesterday, we brought online an additional 10 sites which are dedicated to those who are 60 years and older. These sites include:

Gugulethu Community Health Clinic;

Hanover Park Community Day Centre;

Cross Roads Community Health Clinic;

Dr Abdurahman Community Day Centre;

Inzame Zabantu Community Day Centre;

Heideveld Community Health Clinic;

Mitchells plain Community Health Clinic;

Nyanga Community Day Centre;

Gugulethu Clinic; and

Eerste River Clinic.

This is in addition to the 8 sites that went live on Monday, which include:

Pelican Park Clinic (only for healthcare workers);

Mathew Goniwe Clinic (only for healthcare workers);

Brooklyn Chest Hospital (for healthcare workers and over 60s);

Helderberg Hospital (for healthcare workers and over 60s);

Mitchells Plain Hospital (for healthcare workers and over 60s);

Khayelitsha Hospital (for healthcare workers and over 60s);

Karl Bremer Hospital (for healthcare workers and over 60s); and

Brackenfell Clinic (for healthcare workers and over 60s).

It is very important to remember that you should not visit a vaccination site unless you have been invited to come for your vaccine.

Bringing these additional sites online is part of our scaling-up approach, where we first test the system with smaller numbers of people, and then increase the rate of vaccinations as more sites come online.

I once again encourage residents 60 years and older to register for their vaccine, and for those who are not yet eligible to help.

Call a member of your family or community and offer your help to get them registered. If you are business, help your customers to register when they visit your store. We are all in this together, and no person should be left behind because they don't have access to internet.

To register, please visit www.westerncape.gov.za and click on the link, or Dial *134*832# and follow the prompts (FREE on all South African Networks), or WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.

If you are over 60 and registered for your COVID-19 vaccine, you can expect:

An SMS confirming your registration.

A second SMS with an appointment date and the place - for those who have already registered this should come in the next 2-3 weeks.

Get vaccinated with your first dose.

Proof of vaccination card.

An appointment date for your second dose (if two-dose vaccine).

The time has come to fight back against COVID-19. #LetsDoThis, Western Cape!