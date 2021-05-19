Namibia: Sky Is the Limit - MTC Encourages Its Ambassadors to Dream Big

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC) recently extended its philanthropy to all its Ambassadors through the implementation of one of its latest initiative called the MTC Dreamers Project.

The objective of the MTC Dreamers Project is to encourage MTC Ambassadors to remain dreamers and by so doing actively pursue their own dreams and aspirations.

"This project aims to assist all our Ambassadors financially and otherwise in making a difference in society and to become positive role models, recognizing that they are not just Ambassadors who work here, but Namibians with much bigger dreams and that life is more than just a job. We want to teach

our Ambassadors that it takes dedication, self- motivation and hard work to achieve your dreams in life and at work, and we do not just want to be an employer who pays good salaries and create the best work environment, but we want to connect our Ambassadors to their ultimate dreams, creating a society that is not afraid of taking on the world" said MTC's Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Tim Ekandjo.

For the purpose of this project, a dream would be defined as a cherished aspiration, "an ambition or idea that any of our Ambassadors hold dearly which they wish to pursue. This could for example be an Ambassador who may want to pursue an interest in a music career, a business idea, or who plays a certain sport or manages any social project that makes an impact in their communities," expressed Ekandjo.

The project will be funded with an amount of N$1.5 million per annum as part of MTC's Employee Value Proposition that aims to maintain MTC's Best Place to Work For status and ambition.

Ambassadors wishing to benefit from the project will simply apply by articulating their dream or aspiration and the only requirements is that this dream or idea should not be in conflict with MTC's values or societal norms.

"We are moving towards a world of work where the personal interest of your Ambassadors should matter to you, because once you take a keen interest in their dreams they will help you attain yours. This project positions us perfectly to ensure we drive our Ambassadors towards becoming the best versions of themselves," concluded Ekandjo.