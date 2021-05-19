Namibia: Pensioner's Cattle Brutally Attacked

ANNA Nikanor (73) was left reeling in shock after six of her 29 head of cattle were recently brutally slashed by unknown assailants.

Nikanor says she was at home in Hochland Park in Windhoek when she received a call from one of her cattle herders at Groot Aub, who told her six of her cows were gashed with a sharp object.

She says her animals were attacked on 27 April while grazing at an isolated homestead, but managed to get away and survive the brutal attack.

"I don't understand why someone would do this to me. I suspect the person had the intention to kill them, but did not manage," she says.

Nikanor says her cattle are everything to her as a pensioner and she cannot imagine her life without her animals, but realises they are no longer safe.

She says she sells her cows to pay her water and electricity bills.

"I have spent over N$9 000 just to get vets to treat my cattle. I'm advising every person who has cattle at Groot Aub to be cautious of people who do this to animals," she says.

Nikanor says she has been pleading with the government to provide her with a farm since 2001.

"I have had my plot there for over 20 years, and this is the first time I have ever encountered something like this," she says.

Khomas regional police commander commissioner Ismael Basson says a case has been opened and investigations are ongoing.

He says the incident is nothing new at Groot Aub, and that the perpetrators ususally sell the meat they steal.

"Cruelty to animals happens now and then. The suspects usually shoot the cows, and the one that falls is the one they slaughter," he says.