Namibia: Okahandja's Stray Dogs a Menace

19 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

The stray dogs problem in Okahandja has reached epic proportions, with the Garden Town's hospital having recorded an increase in dog bites in various locations.

Between January and March 2021, 48 cases of dog bites were reported, with the majority emanating from the Nau-Aib location.

Okahandja's acting chief executive officer Pesella Nuda on Monday said there is an abnormal number of lost and abandoned dogs recorded at the town, which increases the number of dog bite incidents.

The municipality is also inundated with cases of dogs roaming around the streets.

"There is an abnormality in the number of cases reported at the Okahandja state hospital. The result could be an outbreak of rabies," Nuda said.

The municipality has cautioned residents, especially dog owners, to take precautionary measures to curb diseases.

Rabies is a contagious disease that spreads through the bite of an infected dog or cat.

Therefore, Nuda encouraged owners that all dogs and cats should be vaccinated against rabies every year to avoid the transmission of diseases to humans or other animals.

The municipality is in contact with the veterinary directorate in Okahandja to ensure vaccination points are visible for people to get their pets vaccinated.

"Residents with dogs are required to vaccinate their dogs at the local veterinary office in Martin Neib Avenue, opposite the town hall, every year," he informed residents.

The council directed that dog owners also make sure their pets are properly and safely controlled within the peripheries of the owner's property.

Equally, the municipality directed that when the dog owners decide to walk their pets to always fasten such animals on a leash under the control of the one walking with them.

Moreover, residents or dog owners are advised that under no circumstances are the dogs allowed to roam around town or in locations without a leash.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?
Why Tanzania Needs to Invest More In Avocado Production

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.