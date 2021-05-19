Namibia: HAI//OM SAN Demand Removal of Chief

HAI//OM San from five regions of the country on Monday demonstrated at Outjo, demanding the removal of their chief Dawid Khamuxab.

The group, of about a hundred, also called on the minister of rural and urban development Erastus Uutoni, to remove the traditional council.

"We ask the government to degazette the entire traditional authority council of the Hai//Om San community," Leon /Aib said when reading the petition.

/Aib said the Hai//Om San are empowered by the Traditional Authority Act chapter 8 to call for the removal of the Khamuxab and his entire leadership in the absence of the Hai//Om San customary law.

During the handover of the petition, /Aib said they are dissatisfaction with the way the traditional authority was administering the affairs of the community.

In the petition, which was handed over at the Outjo constituency office on Monday, it was alleged that due processes were not followed when electing, nominating, appointing Khamuxab as the chief.

Khamuxab does not promote peace and welfare amongst the Hai//Om community as well as unity, the petition claims.

According to the petition, there is no transparency in the traditional leadership set up, and that the composition of traditional councillors is made up of those close to Khamuxab's relatives.

No community consultation takes place, according to the petition.

The petition also claims Khamuxab and his council were said to have resettled those who are not from the Hai//Om community on the resettlement farms because they are paid large sums of money.

Community trust funds are allegedly being misused on a daily basis and no financial reports and audits are given to the community.

The petition also said the eadership has failed to draw up a customary law as well as failed to uphold and promote their culture and norms.

Senior headman of the Hai//Om Traditional Authority, John Hanneb, when contacted, said last year there was a meeting and a financial report was given and only those who did not attend the meeting are complaining.

On the issue of nepotism, he said he was not aware and that /Aib, who spearheads the demonstration, was also a close relative.

Hanneb denied that non-Hai//Om people were settled on the farms where they pay the traditional authority a fee.

"I don't know about people who have plots at the farms. maybe those who stay at the farms might have people who pay, but the leadership is not aware," he said.

Hanneb however said that at Mooiplaas, there was an agreement with the agriculture ministry to have some plots rented out in 2016 during the drought.

He said the leadership will only explain themselves better once they see the petition.

Asked if the Hai//Om Traditional Authority will open their bank accounts to the Anti-Corruption Commission or the government if requested to do so, he said: "We are open."

Hanneb claims there was political interference in their affairs, but could not say who or which political party is involved.