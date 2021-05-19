Namibia: Court Lets Namandje Stay On Drugs Case

Defence lawyer Sisa Namandje will not be compelled to withdraw from the case in which two Walvis Bay residents are charged with importing a record quantity of cocaine into Namibia three years ago.

This is the effect of a ruling which judge Orben Sibeya handed down in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

Sibeya declined an application in which the state asked the court to order Namandje to withdraw from the case in which he is representing alleged drug smugglers Grant Noble (39) and Dinath Azhar (65), who are due to be prosecuted in the High Court on a charge of dealing in or possessing cocaine, and a count of money laundering.

Announcing his ruling, Sibeya said the reasons for his decision would be available by Friday.

State advocate Salomon Kanyemba asked the judge to order that Namandje should withdraw from the case because he has also represented one of the prosecution's prospective witnesses in the matter.

Kanyemba argued that because he has previously represented the witness, Namandje has a conflict of interest and is ethically obliged to withdraw from representing Noble and Azhar.

Namandje opposed the prosecution's application, and argued it would infringe his clients' constitutional right to be represented by a lawyer of their choice if the court compelled him to withdraw from their case.

Noble and Azhar are charged with dealing in or possessing a Namibian record quantity of 412 kg of cocaine, with an estimated street value of N$206 million, at Walvis Bay between February and 15 June 2018.

The state is alleging they imported the cocaine into Namibia by having it shipped from Brazil to Walvis Bay in a shipping container, in which police and customs officers on 15 June 2018 discovered the drugs hidden in boxes supposedly containing printing paper.

The two men also face a count of money laundering in connection with the transaction through which the consignment in which the cocaine is alleged to have been found was shipped to Walvis Bay.

The prosecution is alleging that during February 2018 Azhar made a payment of US$17 895 - then the equivalent of about N$215 000 - from the bank account of a close corporation of Noble to an entity in Brazil under the pretext of buying printing paper for import into Namibia.

During April 2018 customs and excise officials allegedly received information about the importation of illicit goods from Brazil to Walvis Bay, and during the next month identified a container with printing paper sent to Noble's close corporation, the state is also alleging in the indictment on which the two men are due to be prosecuted.

Their trial is scheduled to start on 7 June.

Noble and Azhar have both been held in custody since their arrest on 15 June 2018.