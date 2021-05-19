South Africa: Conservationists Call for Watertight Wetlands Management Amid Claims of Princess Vlei Destruction

analysis

The City of Cape Town has been accused of negligence and causing ecological damage in its approach to the recent clearing of invasive plants from the Princess Vlei wetland in Grassy Park. The City has responded that it is investigating the complaint. The green area has a long history and is a treasured part of the city, serving as the gateway to the wetlands in the area.

When Zoë Poulsen, a botanist and Fairway resident, noticed a large, long-reach excavator unearthing part of the Princess Vlei shoreline on Thursday, 6 May her knee-jerk reaction was to stand in front of it and bar the machine from causing further ecological damage to the area.

Poulsen was aware that the digger was destroying an area of shoreline that had recently been restored by the Princess Vlei Forum, as part of a community-led fynbos restoration project.

The area, according to the Princess Vlei Forum, contained about 38 different plant species, including the critically endangered Serruria foeniculacea and 14 Erica verticillata, many of which had been ripped from the soil in a matter of minutes and lay in heaps along the eastern embankment.

A pile of vegetation and soil from a section of the...