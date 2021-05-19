South Africa: Debt, Questionable Tenders and Mismanagement Beset Durban Mental Health Facility

19 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lungi Langa

Office politics, financial mismanagement and poor planning are at the heart of the challenges faced by the Durban and Coastal Mental Health, an organisation that caters to more than 60,000 patients in Durban.

This comes after recent reports about the dire conditions that patients are living under in some of the facilities being run by the organisation, which has been in existence since 1940. However, the board and management are crying foul, claiming they are aware of the challenges and have plans in place to rectify them.

Sthandiwe Mkhize, the new chairperson of Durban and Coastal Mental Health (DCMH), has received a baptism of fire after being appointed to the position.

For the past two months, he has been trying to deal with the problems that are said to have been left after the previous chairperson, Sipho Shezi, was expelled after being accused of mismanagement.

The ousting came after numerous discrepancies were found in the running of the organisation.

Among these was the questionable issuing of tenders that went out to various companies, including a security tender that was introduced after there were safety concerns in residential homes, such as the one in Sherwood.

Mkhize was first elected to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.