Malawi: Chizuma Says Honeymoon Is Over for Corrupt Criminals

"The honeymoon is over... . "I know everyone out there is expecting to see change."- Chizuma

The newly minted Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director general Martha Chizuma says the honeymoon for those who bask in the light of corruption is over and vowed that she will give her best shot in fighting corruption in Malawi.

The fearless Chizuma, dubbed the 'legal bulldozer,' speaking in an interview Wednesday promised never to let down the Malawian people who are banking on her to lead the war against corruption vowed to make every person involved in graft to face the law accordingly.

Said Chizuma: "I know the challenge ahead is daunting and taxing, but I am ready and I will give my best shot. The president, parliament and the people of Malawi have entrusted me with this huge responsibility to be the lead in the fight against a cancer that has for a long time been eating the fibres of the society.

"I believe God chose me, the president appointed me, parliament confirmed me and the people of Malawi believed in me and it is now up to me to do what I have been tasked to do. I owe my allegiance to the people of Malawi and in everything I will be doing, I will putting their best interest to heart first.

With all the controversy and drama that ensued after president Chakwera appointed and subsequent Public Affairs Committee (PAC) of Parliament rejected to confirm her, Chizuma said she is ready for the new challenge and live up to the billing and job the high expectations.

Chizuma said, for Malawi to be corruption free, it is important that every Malawian understand that corruption is evil and a toxic vice that derails development in the country and that resources meant for the public use end up in up in people's pockets.

"I know everyone out there is expecting to see change and a different the way of handling issues at ACB and my promise to Malawians is that with the team at ACB we will ensure to strive to thrive on doing what is right and in accordance with the law," said Chizuma.

Chizuma further said that on her own and in deed the ACB, an institution that promotes integrity and good governance towards attaining a corruption-free Malawi, successfully win the war against corruption there is need for every citizen to join in the fray.

"To prevent and fight corruption every citizen will need to be involved but for people to get involved we, as ACB, will have to earn their trust.

"We must make them believe in our mission. For now, all I can say, is that the honeymoon for those who engage in corrupt malpractice," said Chizuma, adding;

"People want to see to see corruption cases reach a logical conclusion and that justice is served to the law breakers," said Chizuma.

President Chakwera has declared war against criminals and has warned that he will not spare or protect anyone.

"If the finger of evidence points at you, you are going to jail," warned Chakwera.

ACB was established December 1995 in accordance with Section 13 of the Constitution of Malawi to introduce measures which will guarantee accountability, transparency, personal integrity and financial probity and by virtue of their effectiveness and transparency will strengthen confidence in public institutions.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is a government department headed by the Director General assisted by the Deputy Director General who are both appointed by the President but whose appointment is subject to ratification by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The first Director General, Gilton Chiwaula officially took up his position on 1st March 1997 but the Bureau commenced its full operations on 9th February 1998.

ACB exist to solely spearhead the fight against corruption in Malawi through prevention, education and law enforcement.