Nigeria: No More Free Covid-19 Treatment in Akwa Ibom - Governor Emmanuel

19 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladayo Jonathan

Free COVID-19 treatment comes with huge finance costs on the state government, the governor says.

The Akwa Ibom State Government has discontinued its free treatment for COVID-19 patients in the state.

The state governor, Udom Emmanuel disclosed this on May 14 during an interview programme in Uyo.

"No more free lunch," Mr Emmanuel said in the programme broadcast live via radio and television stations, including Facebook.

Mr Emmanuel said his administration could not continue "indefinitely" to offer free COVID-19 treatment because of the huge financial cost on the state government.

"Whatever has a beginning must also have an end. We may not continue with that level of treatment. It cost us a whole lot of money to treat one patient who is COVID-19 positive," he said.

"Over a year, we have been treating COVID patients free, without charging them even one naira.

"You could see that in other places, once you fall under the positive outcome of the test, a lot of them take care of themselves, take care of their expenses and so on. We had to show Akwa Ibomites how we respond to issues like this and how much we love them."

The governor urged residents of the state to go out and get vaccinated and also advised them to follow COVID-19 protocol.

"Please let us not lose sight, let us still be so much on alert. It is just by the grace of God that we are where we are today. Please still follow the COVID-19 protocol.

"We believe people will not lay down their guards so that this would not ravage us again.

"Our prayer is that let the new variant not reach us as a country. I don't think we can handle it, judging from what we have seen in other places of the world," he said.

Akwa Ibom as of May 16 has recorded 1,893 cases of COVID-19 infection and 14 related deaths, according to the data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Out of that number, 1,853 people have been treated and discharged from the hospitals.

There are only 26 people currently on admission for the viral infection.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
UN Security Council Focuses on Peace-Building in Africa
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.