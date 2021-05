The federal government has announced that the new national carrier is expected to commence operation by the first quarter of 2022.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this on Wednesday to State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

He explained that the new national carrier was long overdue and the private sector-run airline will be in operation by early 2022, with possibly cheaper rates.

Details Later...