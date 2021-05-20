Nigeria: Kaduna Crisis Gradually Degenerating Into Anarchy - NULGE

19 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has raised the alarm that the current face-off between workers and the Kaduna State government is gradually degenerating into anarchy.

President of NULGE, Comrade Ambali Olatunji, raised the concern during a meeting between the delegation of the union and a former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in Apo legislative quarters, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Olatunji called on Ekweremadu to speak to his colleagues in both chambers of the national assembly to prevail on Governor Nasir El-Rufai not to "burn down the country" with his actions against Nigerian workers.

"We know that your (Ekweremadu) voice counts in the country. What's happening in Kaduna may lead to anarchy," Olatunji said.

The NLC had on Monday embarked on a warning strike to press home their demand for the reversal of the mass sack of workers in the state.

The strike has paralysed critical sectors of the economy.

Daily Trust had reported how the governor declared Wabba and other protesters wanted over alleged economic sabotage.

Hired thugs also attacked the peaceful protesters during the demonstration.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
UN Security Council Focuses on Peace-Building in Africa
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.