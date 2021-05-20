Nigeria: Kaduna Crisis Gradually Degenerating Into Anarchy - NULGE

The Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has raised the alarm that the current face-off between workers and the Kaduna State government is gradually degenerating into anarchy.

President of NULGE, Comrade Ambali Olatunji, raised the concern during a meeting between the delegation of the union and a former deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu in Apo legislative quarters, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Olatunji called on Ekweremadu to speak to his colleagues in both chambers of the national assembly to prevail on Governor Nasir El-Rufai not to "burn down the country" with his actions against Nigerian workers.

"We know that your (Ekweremadu) voice counts in the country. What's happening in Kaduna may lead to anarchy," Olatunji said.

The NLC had on Monday embarked on a warning strike to press home their demand for the reversal of the mass sack of workers in the state.

The strike has paralysed critical sectors of the economy.

Daily Trust had reported how the governor declared Wabba and other protesters wanted over alleged economic sabotage.

Hired thugs also attacked the peaceful protesters during the demonstration.