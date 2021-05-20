Nigeria: BBNaija - Erica to Feature On MTV Base's New Reality TV Series

The soon-to-launch series will feature Erica as she navigates the business and entertainment worlds in Nigeria.

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, on Wednesday confirmed that she will be the first celebrity to be featured in MTV Base's new reality TV series.

The show, titled 'Inside Life', will air weekly on MTV Base DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72 from 8:00PM WAT, from June 9, 2021.

The former BBNaija housemate disclosed this in her tell-all IG Live interview with VJ, Nenny-B, where she assured her fans that they will be treated to "premium content" on the show.

"I am super excited about the show. Viewers will get to see sides to me that the public has never seen before. I think my excitement comes from being on live camera again and thinking about how my fans will react when they finally see what my everyday life looks like. Inside Life With Erica captures every aspect of me. Erica the actress, the entrepreneur, the star girl, lover-girl, and even my vulnerabilities," she added.

The series will feature Erica as she navigates the business and entertainment worlds and she continues to grow to become one of the most respected entertainment moguls in Nigeria.

On the show, viewers will also get to see the most important people in her life, from her family members to her friends.

Commenting on the launch of the new content on MTV Base, Solafunmi Sosanya, Senior Channels Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa (the parent company of MTV Base), described the show as a "brilliant, non-invasive avenue for Erica's teeming fans to see her for who she really is, outside of the glitz and the glamour".

"The show will definitely give viewers a different perspective to their favourite celebrity's life. This reality series is keeping with MTV Base's drive to provide our viewers with premium entertainment and storytelling with original scripted and non-scripted shows."

Aside from the winner of BBNaija Season 5, Lekan 'Laycon' Agbeleshe, who premiered his own eponymous reality show in February, Erica is the only other ex-BB Naija to have her own reality series.

Although she was disqualified from the reality show for repeatedly flouting the house rules, Erica has managed to turn the disappointment into something great. There are several instances to back this.

Her die-hard fans, who call themselves 'Elites', opened a GoFundMe campaign for her and it generated $15,863 (about N6.1 million) in 22 hours.

The GoFundMe was launched by Ehizode Irefo with a $100,000 goal (about N38 million), which is the winning prize money set aside for the winner of the BBNaija show this year.

She is also the only BBNaija housemate to bag two mega endorsements as brand ambassador for two Nigerian Breweries brands, Legend and Star Radler.