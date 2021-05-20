Nigeria: Osinbajo Promises to Strengthen Nigeria, Gambia Relations

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has promised that Nigeria will continue to support the aspirations and activities of the government and people of the Gambia especially in ways that promote African brotherhood.

Osinbajo stated this Wednesday when he received in audience the Special Envoy of President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, Hon. Mamadou Tangara who is also the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

The Special Envoy came to personally deliver a message from The Gambian President to President Muhammadu Buhari.

While extending President Buhari's warm regards to his the Gambian counterpart, Osinbajo assured that Buhari will treat President Barrow's request with all the urgency it deserves.

The VP said Nigeria strongly remain in support of all of the activities of the government and people of the Gambia and will stand with them in all ways.

He said, "The Nigerian government remains committed to its relationship with The Gambia. It is a long-standing relationship of brothers of so many years, and we consider it an important relationship not just within the ECOWAS sub-region but also we consider that as African brothers, we owe a responsibility to ourselves and to the world, to work together for the best purposes and for the best objectives that we have set for ourselves as a people."

Speaking shortly after presenting President Barrow's special message, Mr Tangara said he is in Abuja to solicit Nigeria's support for his country's quest to produce the next President of the ECOWAS Commission.

He said Nigeria's support will be instrumental in actualizing his country's ambition, and noted that The Gambia is committed to serving the commission with dedication and in accordance with the ideals advocated by Nigeria, especially in repositioning the commission for better results.

Tangara said his country owed much of its growth in the different sectors to the immense assistance provided by Nigeria.

He noted Nigeria's support to The Gambia in the areas of the judiciary, military, and education, among others, stating that if Nigeria was to withdraw its technical support, for instance the Gambia's judiciary will crumble and be in total chaos.

