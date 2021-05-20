Kenya: Governors Unhappy With Mohamud's Ouster

19 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Governors have faulted the Senate investigation and the subsequent decision to impeach Mohamed Abdi Mahamud as the Governor of Wajir County.

Through the Council of Governors, the county chiefs said Mohamud's removal was political witch-hunt, and are now calling for the review of the constitutional threshold of removing them.

"On the face of it, the impeachment process appears to be a political witch-hunt, a vice that should not be allowed to disrupt governance," said Martin Wambora, the Chairman of the Council who is also the Governor for Embu.

Mohamud was impeached on Monday after a Special Committee that investigated him following a decision by MCAs tabled its report recommending his ouster.

Senators voted overwhelmingly for his removal and his Deputy Ahmed Ali Muktar was sworn in on Tuesday to replace him.

Mohamud was accused of several charges, including gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office among other.

The Embu Governor, who has survived several attempts to be impeached, said both the Wajir County Assembly and Senate proceeded with the proceedings, despite an existing court order barring them.

The Governors are now set to meet on Friday to discuss the matter.

