Kenya: Waiguru Moves Chief Officers in Bid to Improve Service Delivery

19 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Munene

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has reshuffled her chief officers in a move she says is intended to ensure delivery of quality services.

In an executive order seen by the Nation, the five chief officers are expected to move to their new offices with immediate effect.

Following the changes, Finance Chief Officer Patrick Mugo now moves from the powerful portfolio to Education and Public Service Department.

However, the Finance Department position is yet to be filled.

The new chief officer for Sports, Culture and Social Services is Abdijar Saney Birik while Dr James Nyamu takes over as the Gender and Youth Department boss.

Swap

The Transport and Roads Chief Officer John Makumi has been transferred to the Lands and Housing Department. He swaps places with Mr Johnson Waweru.

"By the authority vested in me as governor by the Constitution, I direct that the county be reorganised as set out in the executive order. The portfolio responsibilities and changes made in the structure of the county government set out in this order shall come into force with immediate effect," Ms Waiguru said.

The Kirinyaga governor directed that the outgoing chief officers hand over and prepare reports of the current work statuses, including any pending assignments, to the incoming officers and submit copies to her office and that of the county secretary.

