Kenya: Ouna Off to Wrong Start as KCB Cut Tusker's Lead to a Point

New Mathare United tactician Frank Ouna got a rude welcome as his team suffered a 2-1 loss to title chasing KCB in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds Wednesday.

Vincent Wasambo's equaliser at the stroke of half time and Derrick Otanga's 74th minute goal were enough to seal maximum points for the bankers. Daniel Otieno had put the Slum Boys ahead in the second minute.

The win takes KCB to 33 points, one behind league leaders Tusker, with both having played 16 matches.

Mathare United on the other hand are still rocked at the bottom of the table on seven points from 15 matches.

However, Ouna was optimistic despite the loss, giving himself a target of five games to take the team out of the relegation zone.

"I am happy how physically we turned up even though we lost three points. Every team has pressure and we take each game at a time. After five games I'm sure we will be out of this situation," he said in his post match interview.

His opposite number, Zedekiah Otieno asserted that they are in still in the title race and was pleased by his charges' mentality which saw them come from behind to win the game.

"It is sad we gave them them an early goal and we had to come from behind to win. The 10 games remaining before June 30 when the Caf representative will be picked are all important. This is a good result though they really troubled us in the first half," said Otieno.

Stung KCB

Otieno pounced on Kenyan international Nahashon Alembi's back pass to easily slot home from cross range just after two minutes.

The goal stung KCB players, who camped in the Slum boys half and almost replied in the 10th minute after James Kinyanjui raced on from the left wing to pick out John Mwangi, but the diminutive forward fired wide.

KCB lead striker Reagan Otieno almost got the equaliser in the 20th minute, but his close range shot was deflected by Mathare United captain David 'Cheche' Ochieng' for a corner.

The 2008 champions were forced to make the first substitution in the 28th minute, bringing in Omulanga Klinsman for the injured Otieno.

Three minutes later, David Ambulu put Henry Onyango through, but the KCB goal poacher just shot straight at Mathare United custodian Job Ochieng', who easily grabbed the ball as his side maintained their lead.

Ten minutes to the breather, David Simiyu found himself with onlly Ochieng' to beat, but the custodian made a fantastic save to deny the former Vihiga man.

The first booking of the game went to Mwangi in the 41st minute for a dangerous foul on Baraka Badi.

At the stroke of halftime, Vincent Wasambo released a ferocious shot which was deflected into the net by Austin Ochieng' to give the bankers the deserved equaliser.

Buoyed by the equaliser, KCB coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno made a double change in the 60th minute as Samuel Mwangi and Victor Ochami came on for Martin Mbugua and Wasambo respectively.

Two minutes earlier, coach Ouna had introduced Alphonce Ndonye for Tyson Otieno to neutralise KCB's dominance in the game.

Derrick Otanga also came in the 63rd minute to reinforce KCB's attack. Mwangi was guilty of missing another chance in the 72nd after minute failing to convert from close range.

Just 10 minutes into the pitch, Otanga got the lead for the bankers after unleashing powerful shot which the Mathare keeper couldn't keep out.

Despite a late onslaught from Mathare United, KCB held on to claim the vital win.