Kenya Records 376 New Covid-19 Cases With 9.1% Positivity Rate

Another 376 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded in Kenya, with the country's positivity rate now being 9.1 per cent.

While announcing the new figures Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said the new cases were from sample size of 4,153 tested in 24 hours.

This now brings the total confirmed positive cases to 166,382. The cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,756,846.

In a statement to the press, the Health ministry said the youngest patient from the new cases is a two-day-old infant while the oldest is 100 years old.

Of the confirmed cases, 363 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners, with 214 being male and 162 female.

Across the counties, the new infections are spread out as follows: Nairobi 86, Migori 49, Kisumu 64, Kisii 26, Siaya 19, Kericho and Nakuru 19 cases each, Homa Bay 18, Kilifi and Kitui 9 cases each, Kajiado, Mombasa and Vihiga 7 cases each, Meru 6, Garissa 4, Kakamega, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Machakos and Nyeri 3 cases each, Bomet and Bungoma 2 cases each while Busia, Isiolo, Mandera, Nandi, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Tana River and West Pokot have one case each.

Recoveries

Meanwhile, 318 patients have recovered from the disease, 248 from the home-based care and isolation programme and 70 from various hospitals across the country. Total recoveries now stand at 114,235

During the same period, 14 deaths were reported, seven of them having occurred on diverse dates within the month while seven are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,035.

A total of 1,074 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,626 are under the home-based care and isolation programme. Of these, 107 patients are in ICU, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 69 on supplemental oxygen. Seventeen patients are on observation.

Another 93 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 89 of them being in general wards and four in high dependency units.