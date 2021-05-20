Kenya Records 376 New Covid-19 Cases With 9.1% Positivity Rate

19 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Another 376 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded in Kenya, with the country's positivity rate now being 9.1 per cent.

While announcing the new figures Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said the new cases were from sample size of 4,153 tested in 24 hours.

This now brings the total confirmed positive cases to 166,382. The cumulative tests conducted so far are 1,756,846.

In a statement to the press, the Health ministry said the youngest patient from the new cases is a two-day-old infant while the oldest is 100 years old.

Of the confirmed cases, 363 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners, with 214 being male and 162 female.

Across the counties, the new infections are spread out as follows: Nairobi 86, Migori 49, Kisumu 64, Kisii 26, Siaya 19, Kericho and Nakuru 19 cases each, Homa Bay 18, Kilifi and Kitui 9 cases each, Kajiado, Mombasa and Vihiga 7 cases each, Meru 6, Garissa 4, Kakamega, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, Machakos and Nyeri 3 cases each, Bomet and Bungoma 2 cases each while Busia, Isiolo, Mandera, Nandi, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Tana River and West Pokot have one case each.

Recoveries

Meanwhile, 318 patients have recovered from the disease, 248 from the home-based care and isolation programme and 70 from various hospitals across the country. Total recoveries now stand at 114,235

During the same period, 14 deaths were reported, seven of them having occurred on diverse dates within the month while seven are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the last one month. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,035.

A total of 1,074 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,626 are under the home-based care and isolation programme. Of these, 107 patients are in ICU, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 69 on supplemental oxygen. Seventeen patients are on observation.

Another 93 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 89 of them being in general wards and four in high dependency units.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
UN Security Council Focuses on Peace-Building in Africa
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.