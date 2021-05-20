Kenya: Squatters on Ex-PS Kipkulei Land Threatened With Arrest

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua has warned squatters against encroaching on private land in Ndabibi.

On Tuesday, more than 100 squatters raided a private farm owned by former Permanent Secretary Benjamin Kipkulei.

The group that claims to have lived there for more than 40 years pulled down a three-kilometre fence erected by a private developer who has reportedly bought the land from Mr Kipkulei.

"They are illegally invading private land. We shall not allow the rule of the jungle to take root," said Mr Mutua.

Vowed to stay put

The group has vowed to stay put until the matter is resolved.

Led by Mr Lekenye ole Maina, Joshua ole Mereu and retired chief Samson Karbolo, the squatters have laid claim to the 4,000-acre property.

"Mr Kipkulei, who owns this land, has not informed us that he has sold it," said Mr Mereu.

Spraying harmful chemicals

Addressing the journalists during the protest, Mr Mereu said the private developer is spraying harmful chemicals on the grass, affecting their livestock.

Mr Karbolo said their grandparents settled in the area to work for the Agricultural Development Cooperation and they have nowhere to go.

He said they have depended on the land to graze their livestock.

A spot-check by Daily Nation revealed that the new owner has fenced off more than 400 acres and built a home on a section of the land.

But Mr Mutua said only genuine members will be allowed to cultivate their parcels of land, saying those masquerading as squatters risk arrest.