Kenya: Chesamis Defies Wave of Unrest to Shine in KCSE

19 May 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Brian Ojamaa

Despite being rocked with cases of unrests, Chesamis High School in Bungoma County performed impressively in the recently released 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

The school managed a mean score of 6.2, up from 5.9 the previous year.

Of the 382 who sat the exams in the school, 164 scored C+ and above which is the threshold for university admission.

The school's Senior Principal Mr Christopher Serem lauded the students and teachers for the good performance under very difficult circumstances.

"We are satisfied with the results because we've had several challenges in the recent past, including strikes in March last year and January," Serem said.

He expressed hopes of attaining a mean of 8.5 with the present group of candidates.

Mr Serem also revealed that six of his students sat the examinations outside the school.

The six candidates, one of whom did his exams at Kimilili Police Station, had been dismissed by the school administration for allegedly organising a strike in the school in January last year.

During that incident, the students went a rampage after entertainment program was changed from Saturday night to Saturday afternoon due to reported cases of indiscipline.

The striking students damaged among other property, vehicles belong to their teachers and principal. They also smashed window panes of offices, classes and their dormitories.

However, Mr Serem said the school administration has since had a dialogue with the students and resolved the matter amicably.

At the same time, Mr Serem said the school has put in place adequate measures to prevent Covid-19 infections among the learners and their teachers.

"We have installed several water points and procured enough hand sanitisers to ensure compliance with the Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19 prevention measures," he said.

He said that the only challenge that they are still experiencing is having all the students wearing facemasks at all times.

Godwin Ndege, a neighbour to the school and a former Elgon Ward MCA, expressed satisfaction with the school's performance and hoped the results will keep improving.

"We want the teachers to be close to the students and diligently instil values and disciplines in the learners for improved performance," Mr Ndege said.

