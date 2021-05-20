Malawi Burns Expired Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Concerns of Low Uptake

VIDEO: WHO’s Science in 5 on Covid-19 - Update on Virus Variants
19 May 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Lameck Masina

Lilongwe — Malawi has burned nearly 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after slow uptake led to their expiration. Malawi authorities are struggling to administer more doses set to expire in June and are training heath workers to visit and inoculate people in villages.

The public incineration of the vaccine Wednesday in the capital was held in front of officials from the Treasury, anti-corruption bureau, the auditor general's office and health rights activists.

Speaking during the event at Kamuzu Central Hospital, Health Minister Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda said the destruction was aimed to build public confidence in the safety of the vaccination program.

"It has been very difficult to convince Malawians about the vaccine initially because of misinformation, disinformation and negative propaganda. So, we just wanted to assure Malawians that indeed what we had said that we are going to destroy them, it is happening now," she said.

Kandodo-Chiponda said the move is also in line with government policy, which prohibits the use of any expired health commodities.

The expired vaccines were part of 102,000 vaccines Malawi received from the African Union on March 26 with an expiration date of April 13.

The health secretary, Dr. Charles Mwansambo, said despite the slow uptake of the vaccine, the expiration was also because of the vaccine's short shelf life by the time the government received the donation.

He said although remaining doses are expected to expire in June and July, the government will see to it that the vaccines do not expire again.

"We have a policy where we say, 'First expiry, first out.' So, for those vaccines expiring [at the] end of June, they are the ones that we use first. And the ones [at the] end of July, we will use them later, so we don't see this happening again," he said.

He said to increase vaccine uptake, the government has trained additional health workers to reach out to communities normally unable to access medical facilities that are providing vaccines.

In addition, he said, the government has increased the number of vaccination centers across the country.

George Jobe, the executive director for the Health Equity Network, says low vaccine uptake is more prevalent in rural areas where myths and misconceptions about COVID-19 are prevalent.

"In the cities, we saw huge numbers of people queuing [up] to be vaccinated," he said. "But in the communities, we need to do more sensitization responding and clarifying on the misconceptions."

Minister of Health Chiponda says Malawi is expected to receive about 900,000 additional doses of AstraZeneca vaccines under COVAX facility in June.

Read the original article on VOA.

More on This
WHO Africa Offers Clarity on 'Expired' Covid-19 Vaccines
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South African Covid-19 Adviser Appointed to WHO Science Council
WHO Makes Recommendations for 'Long Haul' Covid-19 Patients
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?
UN Security Council Focuses on Peace-Building in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.