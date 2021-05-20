Nigeria: Buhari Restates Commitment to Free, Fair Elections

20 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Buhari says he has respect for Nigerians to choose their leaders.

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that the government's commitment to free and fair elections would be followed through in every future election.

The president, who stated this during an interactive session with some Nigerians in Paris, France, on Wednesday, explained that the bedrock of democracy remains sustenance of the multi-party structure with trust from citizens.

He noted that results from elections since he assumed office had been a mixed bag, with the people's choice playing out, promising to keep the template that had brought more credibility to the electoral process.

"Free and fair election is a great concern. In the last elections, our party lost in some elections and it reflects our position of non-interference.

"Normally, those in power will win by hook or by crook. We believe in free and fair elections. I have respect for Nigerians to choose their leaders.

"We have shown we respect our citizens by allowing them to choose their leaders.

"We gave instructions to security to deal with anyone who uses thugs to disrupt electoral processes.

"What I can assure you is that you can walk about and around with your head raised high that this administration is committed to multi-party system," he said.

Mr Buhari said he had watched Nigerians spend long hours in campaigns listening to candidates since 2003, 2007, 2011, when he contested elections and lost, and 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, which he won.

"Nigerians deserve respect. I have suffered before, so I know what it means.

"My duty is to serve Nigeria and Nigerians with all my heart. I assure that in spite of the ill luck, with drop in resources, we will do our best," he added.

The president said investments had been channelled into the agricultural sector, with visible results, explaining that the policy on border closure to neighbouring countries was to protect the economy and improve security.

"The future of Nigeria is in agriculture," he said.

On security, Mr Buhari said all the service chiefs were changed in order to inject new energy and ideas into protecting the country, adding that the security chiefs were also given clear targets and time lines.

"We will educate people to develop our country.

"Our greatest resources are our people and educating them is a priority," he added.

In his remarks, Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro, appreciated the president for always creating time to interact with Nigerians, describing him as the "most-friendly President to Nigerians in Diaspora."

At the meeting, Nigerians in Paris raised issues with the president on security, voting in elections, economy and education.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.