Nigeria: NASS Approves N74 Billion Budget for Police Trust Fund

20 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The National Assembly Joint Committee on Police Affairs has approved the 2021 budget of N74 billion for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF).

The Executive Secretary of NPTF, Ahmad Sokoto, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with the National Assembly Joint Committee on Police Affairs.

According to him, the N74 billion budget captured all the demands of the fund which include training and retraining of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said the budget would ensure procurement of the state of the art equipment for the police, assuring that the equipment would enhance the skills of the police personnel.

"I am assuring you that the Police Trust Fund will leave no stone unturned in carrying out our assigned responsibilities for better policing of Nigeria," he said.

(NAN)

