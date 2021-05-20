Mauritius: Policy Dialogue Meeting - Discussions Held Between Ministers Ganoo and Padayachy

press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, had two consecutive policy dialogue meetings, today in Port Louis, with the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, in a bid to discuss proposals in the context of the forthcoming budget 2021-2022.

In a statement after the meeting, Minister Ganoo highlighted that this exercise is carried out each year before the budget presentation so as to discuss about the budget to be allocated for different projects during the financial year.

With regards to the ministry of Land Transport and Light Rail, Minister Ganoo highlighted that project proposals have been made to the Finance Minister. He added that expenses have also been reviewed for the past financial year as well as funds to be allocated for proposed projects.

Minister Ganoo stated that with regards to the ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, discussions focused on funds for officials who are posted overseas as well as forthcoming projects.