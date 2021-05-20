Mauritius: Policy Dialogue Meeting - Proposals of Different Ministries Discussed With the Finance Minister

press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, had consecutive policy dialogue meetings, today in Port Louis, with the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah, as well as the Minister of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change, Mr Kavydass Ramano.

The objective of these meetings is to give Ministers the opportunity to discuss with Dr Padayachy the different proposals and key priority projects of their respective Ministries in the context of the forthcoming Budget 2021-2022.

In a statement, Minister Bholah highlighted that, since the last six years, he has implemented a philosophy for the SME and Cooperative sector and that same will continue to be adhered to. However, there are new elements to take into account and new investments to make so as to further modernise the sector, he added.

As regards the industry sector, Minister Bholah underscored that the Industrial Policy and Strategic Plan already calls for updates to be brought about in that sector. Following discussions with the Finance Minister, he pointed out, it was agreed that the roles of parastatal bodies associated with the Ministry, such as SME Mauritius, Mauritius Standards Bureau, and the Fashion and Design Institute, among others, should be reviewed despite the current situation.

Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change

For his part, Minister Ramano underlined that, at the level of his Ministry, there are two divisions that are concerned: Environment division and Solid Waste Management division. One of the important components announced by Government is that the country is shifting from a linear to a circular economy as far as waste management is concerned, which involve financial implications.

In addition, there are a series of measures that are being recommended concerning climate change, the fight against plastic and management of costal zones, among others. All recommended measures are in line with Government Programme, he added.