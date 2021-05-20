Mauritius: Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo Discusses Key Propositions of Her Ministry

press release

In the context of the forthcoming budget, the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, had a policy dialogue meeting with the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mrs Fazila Jeewa-Daureeawoo, this afternoon, in Port Louis.

In a statement, she underlined that during the meeting with the Finance Minister, she had the opportunity to discuss the various propositions of her Ministry. She added that as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic the country is facing several economic challenges.

Minister Jeewa-Daureeawoo stated that she discussed new propositions in relation to the panoply of social assistance being offered to the elderly, widows and orphans and persons with disabilities, amongst others, along with the subsistence allowance offered to beneficiaries of the Social Register of Mauritius.