Mauritius: Policy Dialogue - the Objectives for the Energy and Water Sectors Discussed

19 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, had a Policy Dialogue meeting in the context of the forthcoming budget with the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, this afternoon, in Port-Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr Lesjongard said that discussions with the Finance Minister focused on climate change, which is a key global concern as it is impacting the whole world.

He stated that, as regards the energy sector, his Ministry is committed to step up efforts to increase the production of renewable energy.

As for the water sector, we plan to accelerate measures to improve water availability, in the wake of changed weather patterns, such as low rainfall. He recalled that by 2025, Mauritius is set to become a water-stressed country. The Minister also indicated that he discussed with the Finance Minister the measures that are to be established as from now itself to ensure water availability for the population in that occurrence.

The Ministry, said Mr Lesjongard, is also looking forward to adopt modern means of water distribution.

Moreover, the Minister highlighted that discussions also focused on the ongoing waste water network project, and the required resources to connect at least 50 % of the population to it.

He emphasised that he discussed the implementation of the Rivière des Anguilles Dam which will supply water to the South regions. He added that the project is expected to be completed by 2024.

