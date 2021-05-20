Mauritius: Policy Dialogue - Vpm Husnoo Discusses Various Projects of His Ministry

press release

In the context of the forthcoming budget, the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, had a policy dialogue meeting with the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, this afternoon, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, VPM Husnoo underlined that he discussed with the Finance Minister the requests of various local authorities, in particular in the advent of the recent flash floods that mostly affected the southern region of Mauritius.

He observed that flash floods can be expected to become a frequent phenomenon with the adverse impacts of climate change on weather patterns.

The VPM highlighted that his Ministry endeavors to construct more drainage systems and ensure their maintenance. To this end, we will hire inspectors who will undertake the task of monitoring and maintenance, he pointed out.

Moreover, VPM Husnoo said that he spoke about the need to handle collecting bulky wastes as these are being discarded in the environment, causing pollution.

He also added that he pressed for additional budget for maintenance of projects and the need to fill vacancies as there is a lack of staff in certain institutions.