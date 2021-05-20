Mauritius: Policy Dialogue - Vpm Husnoo Discusses Various Projects of His Ministry

19 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

In the context of the forthcoming budget, the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, had a policy dialogue meeting with the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo, this afternoon, in Port Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, VPM Husnoo underlined that he discussed with the Finance Minister the requests of various local authorities, in particular in the advent of the recent flash floods that mostly affected the southern region of Mauritius.

He observed that flash floods can be expected to become a frequent phenomenon with the adverse impacts of climate change on weather patterns.

The VPM highlighted that his Ministry endeavors to construct more drainage systems and ensure their maintenance. To this end, we will hire inspectors who will undertake the task of monitoring and maintenance, he pointed out.

Moreover, VPM Husnoo said that he spoke about the need to handle collecting bulky wastes as these are being discarded in the environment, causing pollution.

He also added that he pressed for additional budget for maintenance of projects and the need to fill vacancies as there is a lack of staff in certain institutions.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shell's Exit Plans Not Sitting Well With Nigeria Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.