Mauritius: Minister Hurreeram Discusses Projects to Improve the Country's Infrastructure

A policy dialogue meeting between the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, and the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, was held this afternoon in Port-Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr Hurreeram underlined that he discussed his Ministry's projects with regards to the following: road decongestion, the construction and improvement of drainage systems, damaged road infrastructure and issues related to new flood-prone areas, that are new challenges brought forth by climate change.

In addition, we discussed the roles and responsibilities of various authorities, he said.

Minister Hurreeram underlined that the Ministry of Finance will back up the infrastructural development projects of his Ministry by allocating the necessary budget and assistance. He emphasised that infrastructural development will pave the way to progress, and build and bequeath to future generation a modern country where they will enjoy a good quality of life and remain safe from the adverse impacts of climate change.

He also stated that improved road infrastructure and connectivity will attract more tourists.