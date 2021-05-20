Mauritius: Minister Hurreeram Discusses Projects to Improve the Country's Infrastructure

19 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A policy dialogue meeting between the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, and the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, was held this afternoon in Port-Louis.

In a statement after the meeting, Mr Hurreeram underlined that he discussed his Ministry's projects with regards to the following: road decongestion, the construction and improvement of drainage systems, damaged road infrastructure and issues related to new flood-prone areas, that are new challenges brought forth by climate change.

In addition, we discussed the roles and responsibilities of various authorities, he said.

Minister Hurreeram underlined that the Ministry of Finance will back up the infrastructural development projects of his Ministry by allocating the necessary budget and assistance. He emphasised that infrastructural development will pave the way to progress, and build and bequeath to future generation a modern country where they will enjoy a good quality of life and remain safe from the adverse impacts of climate change.

He also stated that improved road infrastructure and connectivity will attract more tourists.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Shell's Exit Plans Not Sitting Well With Nigeria Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.