Tanzania: Energy Minister Suspends Tanesco's It and Business Manager

19 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — Minister of Energy Dr. Medard Kalemani has suspended Tanesco's IT and business services manager, Lonus Feruzi and his assistants Frank Mushi and Idda Njau, and ordered them provide details why the clients are unable to buy tokens since Monday.

Speaking to journalists on May 19, in Dar es Salaam Dr. Kalemani said in the event that the information provided is not satisfactory, they should be fired.

For about three days, Tanesco clients have been unable to purchase tokens, forcing the corporation to direct its customers to purchase electricity at its regional and district offices in various parts of the country.

Despite the directions of where to buy the tokens still some clients were unable to access the tokens at the stations where they were directed.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?
UN Security Council Focuses on Peace-Building in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.