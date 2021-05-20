Tanzania: Energy Minister Suspends Tanesco's It and Business Manager

Dar es Salaam — Minister of Energy Dr. Medard Kalemani has suspended Tanesco's IT and business services manager, Lonus Feruzi and his assistants Frank Mushi and Idda Njau, and ordered them provide details why the clients are unable to buy tokens since Monday.

Speaking to journalists on May 19, in Dar es Salaam Dr. Kalemani said in the event that the information provided is not satisfactory, they should be fired.

For about three days, Tanesco clients have been unable to purchase tokens, forcing the corporation to direct its customers to purchase electricity at its regional and district offices in various parts of the country.

Despite the directions of where to buy the tokens still some clients were unable to access the tokens at the stations where they were directed.