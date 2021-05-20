Tanzania: Uproar As Technical Hitches Hit Tanesco Vending Services

19 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Salome Gregory

Dar es Salaam — Technical hitches have hit the Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) rendering clients unable to buy tokens since Monday and as result some homes have been in darkness.

According to a statement issued by Tanesco on Wednesday, the energy company said they were working tooth and nail to solve the problem, urging clients to go to Tanesco Regional and District offices.

"We are asking for patience as our technicians are fixing the challenge immediately. We will keep you informed on the updates as soon as we are done with the problem," reads part of the statement.

Despite the directions of where to buy power still some clients still say they were unable to access the tokens at the stations where they were directed.

Kelvin Njoni from Arusha visited Tanesco's Regional Office but went home empty handed saying the lack of service was affecting his business.

He said, he had been missing power at his home since yesterday and all issue that requires electricity had come to standstill.

"I tried several times to buy power through my phone it couldn't work. After seeing the advert directing people to buy at Tanesco offices I went there but still I could not get the tokens. I was told that the internet is down they cannot access the service as well," said Njoni

