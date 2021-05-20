Tanzania: President Samia Makes Two Abrupt Changes of Two Regional Commissioners

19 May 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Bethsheba Wambura

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Wednesday May 19 made abrupt changes of Regional Commissioners whom she appointed on Saturday with Simiyu and Arusha RCs swapping stations of work.

The changes caught the appointees unawares after they had already been sworn in by the head of state a few minutes earlier.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony at the State House in Dar es Salam President Samia said she the changes will see David Kafulila who was previously appointed as Arusha RC go to Simiyu whereas John Mongella moves in the other direction to lead Arusha.

President SAmia said since Mongela was the RC of Mwanza which is a city, therefore he fits in as Arusha's RC and Kafulila was previously the Songwe Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS).

"I have made changes of two Regional Commisioners.. Mongela because you were the RC of Mwanza which is a city and Arusha is the city so you will go there, and Kafulila because he is starting he will go Simiyu," she said.

On Saturday May 15, 2021 President Samia made changes of RCs with many being shifted to new stations as others retired from public service.

