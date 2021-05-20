Nigeria: Uncertainty Over Shekau's Whereabout As ISWAP Runs Rampage in Sambisa Forest

20 May 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri — The armed group suspected to be members of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday killed Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the dreaded Boko Haram, officially known as Jama'at Ahl as-Sunnah Lid Da'wah Wa'l- Jihad (JAS) during a fierce battle in their Sambisa Forest hideouts. Sources and the unconfirmed report said.

Sambisa forest shares local border with parts of Konduga, Bama, Gwoza Askira Uba, Hawul, Kaga and Biu Local Government Areas in Borno, with some parts of Gujiba, Buni Yadi, Goniri in Yobe and Madagali in Adamawa state.

Other Sources said hundreds of ISWAP fighters invaded Sambisa with heavy gun trucks during the week hunting for Shekau who was the factional leader of Boko Haram.

It was also revealed that Shekau was not actually or directly killed by ISWAP, the splinter rival group, but blew himself up and committed suicide when ISWAP attempted to capture him (Shekau) alive, during a gun duel.

Although there was no official statement or confirmation on the death of the most wanted terrorist leader, Shekau by Nigerian security forces, a lot of people took to their social media platforms celebrating Shekau's death on Thursday morning.

According to a security report obtained said, "Unconfirmed source reported that the leader of JAS Abubakar shekau was dethroned and killed by ISWAP and they have taken over the entire sambisa forest.

"With these development ISWAP are more equipped and funded than JAS. So their mode of operation will change, and there is likely going to experience frequent attacks around Konduga, Bama, Gwoza, Biu LGA'S and part of Adamawa.

"All humanitarians around the axis should be security conscious and be very vigilant."

