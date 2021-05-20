Cameroon: Women's Handball AFCON - Federation Braces Up

Stakeholders are currently refurbishing the headquarters and holding technical meetings ahead of the continental event slated for June in Cameroon.

The Cameroon Handball Federation (FACAHAND) is fine-tuning preparations ahead of the Senior Women Handball Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to run from June 8-18, 2021 in Yaounde, Cameroon. We gathered that two meetings were held at the Federation's headquarters on Monday May 17, 2021. The Federation is currently refurbishing the said headquarters situated behind the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education to meet up with the standard of this grandiose event.

On Tuesday May 18, 2021 when we visited the office, we realised that the building was newly repainted. We equally met some painters at the backyard continuing the exercise. No one would pass by the area without noticing the office thanks to the imposing nature of the paint. Roll-up banners of the mascot "Nyango" and other key issues concerning the event were spotted in the conference room. In all, the federation is bracing up to welcome the numerous and prestigious guests that will throng Cameroon to take part in this event which promises to be superb. It is equally worth mentioning that accreditations for this year's event are ongoing. Talking of the competition's mascot "Nyango", it should be said that it symbolizes fraternity among the Cameroonian population which will be extended to all the visitors that will join the country to celebrate handball. She was made public during the competition's draw ceremony which held recently in the nation's political capital. "Nyango" represents a handball lioness dressed in the colours of one of the jerseys of the national team. A yellow shirt and a red shot. The jersey number 21 and the letters "CMR" meaning Cameroon is inscribed on both the shirt and the shot. She is equally pic- tured with a bright smile and in an energetic posture. She is holding a ball inscribed on it, "IHF" (International Handball Federa- tion). As for the meaning of "Nyango", we learned that it is a word taken from the Duala language which refers to a woman, mother, sister or friend. This is perhaps to tell us that the mascot, which is an ambassador of the competition, will be a mother, sister and friend to the multitudes who will converge on the land of legendary hospitality, Cameroon come June .