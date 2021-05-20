Ethiopia: News - Supreme Court Closes File On the Prosecutor's Appeal for Closed Door, Behind Curtain Hearing Against Jawar Et. Al - Refers File to High Court

19 May 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The case of the defendants on Jawar Mohamed's file was presented to the Federal Supreme Court, 2nd Appeals Bench to pass a decision on prosecutor's appeal to overturn a decision made by the Federal High Court on the nature of prosecutor's witness hearing. The judges at the Federal Supreme Court referred the case to the Federal High Court because the prosecutor failed to make the case for the threat posed to its witnesses.

It is remembered that the Federal High Court Lideta Branch, First Constitutional and Anti-Terrorism Bench prevously ruled that the prosecutor's witnesses hearing should proceed in open sessions without disclosing the names of he witnesses. The prosecutor filed an appeal at the supreme court and argued that holding witness hearings in open sessions threatens the security of its 146 witnesses.

At today's hearing, the defendants did not attend the hearing as per the court's orders telling them to follow the proceeding through plasma TV. The defendants objected to the decision at the hearing earlier in April. However, the defendants did not attend the hearing through plasma TV and the hearing proceeded with the attendance of their defense team only.

After ruling to hold witness hearings in open sessions, the Federal High Court suspended the next hearing until April 28, until the final decision by the Supreme Court on the appeal by the prosecutor on the conduct of witness hearing. Today the Supreme Court directed the hearing back to the Federal High Court and closed the file on the prosecutors appeal. AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.