Africa: Women's AFCON Qualifiers - Sierra Leone Is Ready to Compete, Says Coach Bah

19 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)
interview

Following the draw of the Total Women Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers conducted in Cairo, CAFOnline.com asked Sierra Leone Coach Abdulai Bah how he received the draw outcome and is his side ready to compete amongst others.

CAFOnline.com: What came into your mind after the draw?

Abdulai Bah: A lot, but topmost was much delight on the draw outcome, which to me meant more work. At a time like this my quest is immense to offer my best charges with the players, and to represent our country well at every stage of women's football.

Your opponent, Gambia are among the best in the continent, how do you plan to approach them?

As much that I've enough respect for the Gambians, I don't fear them either. Every team wants to win every game, and to win both players and coaches adopt tactics and teamwork which will exactly be my approach.

Sierra Leone had three consecutive draws and a 3-1 loss under your charge. What lessons have you learnt?

So much has been learnt and as a technical team appointed about a year ago, our major focus has been centered on getting the right players to represent the country. That is why we've been scrambling to win games but at least we've been able to make some progress based on the team's performance during the 2020 WAFU - A Women's tournament at home. We held Cape Verde, Guinea and the tournament's champions Senegal to three consecutive draws in our first outing with the team which had not been competing for almost a decade. That was commendable for us and I'm sure if the football federation can organize national women championships and the home supporters show 50-percent of the support they give to men's football, then the ladies will be inspired more to deliver their best for the nation at every level.

Sierra Leone pulled out of the 2014 qualifiers. Do you think you are ready to return to compete alongside 44 other nations?

That was somehow painful but at the time. To compete we have to be prepared well. Football needs regular training and consistent leagues to keep the players engaged and fit but that was totally absent. The situation is changing now though slowly, but the mending process has begun to help us as football loving nation to beat some of the negativities that have held us back.

As a nation wanting to showcase our players' skills, we're ready to upset our opponents and compete. We invited a pool of players nationwide for trials in Freetown to select the best that will back up our latest WAFU squad ahead of our anticipated encounter against Gambia in the first round of qualifiers.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Ugandan Princess Ends Marriage
Paris Summit on Africa Ends With Call for Funding, Vaccines
Could Lessons from the Covid-19 Response Boost HIV Research?
UN Security Council Focuses on Peace-Building in Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.