Tunisia to Host Youth Star Contender, May 26-30

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will host the 1st Youth Star Contender on May 26-30, which will bring together 118 table tennis players from 25 countries at the Rades sports hall, announced the Tunisian Table Tennis Federation.

This world tournament will see the participation of the 30 best players in the U15 and U19 categories in the world, according to the latest world ranking of the International Table Tennis Federation.

The tournament, which is part of the international calendar of young table tennis players, will serve as a preparation for the next world junior championship scheduled for 2022 in Tunisia.