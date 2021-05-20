Nigeria: New UTME Mock Notification Slips Ready - JAMB

20 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Henry Tyohemba

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked candidates who registered for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and indicated interest to sit for the optional mock examination to reprint their notification slips.

JAMB had changed the date of the mock exercise from today to Thursday, 3rd June, 2021.

It urged the candidates to reprint because the new slip will bear the new date.

JAMB said the slips can be printed from anywhere the candidates find convenient provided they have internet access.

To print the slip, the board's head of media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, asked the candidates to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng, click on e-facility and print the slips.

He said, "The slip contains the candidates' details such as registration number and, most importantly, the centre at which they are to sit for the examination within their chosen examination town and the expected time to be at the centre."

"Candidates need to print their slips and study the contents to know the location of their centres as some candidates do not read the instructions on their slips only for them to be looking for the name of their examination town instead of their examination centre on the day of the exercise," he said.

