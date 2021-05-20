Namibia: Golf Comes Back to Rundu

Rundu recently played host to an introductory golf training session held at the Rundu Soccer Stadium in Kavango East.

A total of 34 aspiring participants tried out their skills under the guidance of Vilho Namufinda, amateur social golfer and former national middle distance athlete.

Rundu has top quality soil and vegetation, and is surrounded by floodplains near the mighty Kavango River, making golf an ideal sport to foster in the far north-eastern region.

Namufinda said he was excited to see so much talent on display and also thanked the STAG golf members and the director of golf at the Windhoek Golf and Country Club, Steve Basson, for providing equipment that was used during the training.

At the end of training program, a five-member Rundu Golf Club steering committee was formed that will spearhead the reintroduction of the sport and further engage the Namibia Amateur Golf Union, the Rundu Town Council and other relevant stakeholders going forward till its first Annual General Meeting.

The leadership consists of Vilho Namufinda (chairperson), Ch'mbunduh Michael Naiteta (vice chairperson), Paulus Natangwe Sifire (secretary general), Kudakwashe Hlazo (treasurer) and Stephan Mbote Bernadino (PRO).

Namufinda said they are currently training at the Rundu Soccer Stadium, but are in the process of engaging the Rundu Town Council to avail land for an 18-hole golf course.

Interested individuals can contact Sifire at 081 3473761 or Namufinda at 081 2295555, or email to [email protected]